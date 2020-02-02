The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

IN PICS | Clothes horses: What celebs wore to the Sun Met 2020

A-list attendees included Bonang Matheba, Miss SA Sasha-Lee Olivier and more

02 February 2020 - 00:45 By staff reporter
Miss South Africa Sasha-Lee Olivier during the Sun Met at Kenilworth Race Course on February 1 2020 in Cape Town.
Image: Peter Heeger/Gallo Images

Clothes horses descended on Cape Town's Kenilworth Racecourse on Saturday for the 2020 Sun Met. The day's theme 'African Luxury: Visionaries' inspired a diverse array of wardrobe choices with attendees sporting everything from bold prints to plenty of sparkle. 

Bonang Matheba, who was one of the official faces of the event, opted for the latter — for both of her outfits. She kicked off the day by unveiling a new Prestige Reserve from her bubbly brand, House of BNG, wearing a gold gown heavily encrusted with bling. She later changed into a red dress with enough beaded fringing to rival anything ever worn by Tina Turner.

Other A-list racegoers included Miss SA Sasha-Lee Olivier, TV presenter Roxy Burger, celeb chefs Zola Nene and Lorna Maseko, as well as social media influencers Kefilwe Mabote and Sarah Langa, who twinned in coordinating looks from House Of Fabrosanz.

Here are some celeb fashion snaps from the day:

