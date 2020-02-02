The A-Listers
Luxury African style order of the day at Sun Met
02 February 2020 - 00:02
Having bid adieu to its French champagne sponsor, and with Zozibini Tunzi no longer gracing the race due to her Miss Universe responsibilities, yesterday's Sun Met could well have been called Bonang Matheba's champopo party.
The TV presenter slash reality TV star cum budding entrepreneur made a grand entrance yesterday at Kenilworth Racecourse in Cape Town for Africa's richest race day. The Champopo Queen also ensured that her sparkling wine, House of BNG, was the day's "official celebration partner"...
