The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Your definitive guide to SA's very best fashion schools

Want to work in the fast-paced fashion industry? From fashion design to merchandising, use this region-by-region directory to pick a school that offers the course to you need to get a head start

02 February 2020 - 00:02 By Nothemba Mkhondo

COUNTRYWIDE

FEDISA..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Here come the grooms: first look at Somhale's white wedding outfits The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Some of the best & worst dressed celebs at Somhale's white wedding The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. MORE of the best and worst dressed celebs at Somhale's wedding extravaganza The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Somhale said: 'Dress as you would for your wedding.' Here's what their guests ... The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. IN PICS | All white with a touch red bottoms at SomHale's white wedding Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Quarantine & screenings:: 4 key points from SA health minister's coronavirus ...
Under the microscope: Here's what the coronavirus looks like