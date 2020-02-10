IN PICS | South African celebs stun at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party

Vanity Fair's annual Oscars after-party is almost as big a fashion parade as the Academy Awards red carpet.

South Africans on this year's guestlist included supermodel Candice Swanepoel — who stunned in a strapless playsuit with a dramatic overskirt by Zuhair Murad — and actress Charlize Theron.

Theron swapped out the severe-looking Dior gown that landed her on our Oscar's worst-dressed list for a gold-fringed affair by the same designer.

Other Academy Award attendees who changed up their attire for the bash included Billy Porter, Scarlett Johansson, Cynthia Erivo and Renee Zellweger, who bested Theron, Erivo and Johansson for the Best Actress award this year.

Here's a look at what some of your favourite celebs wore to the event: