The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

IN PICS | South African celebs stun at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party

10 February 2020 - 16:36 By Toni Jaye Singer
Model Candice Swanepoel at 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party.
Model Candice Swanepoel at 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party.
Image: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Vanity Fair's annual Oscars after-party is almost as big a fashion parade as the Academy Awards red carpet. 

South Africans on this year's guestlist included supermodel Candice Swanepoel — who stunned in a strapless playsuit with a dramatic overskirt by Zuhair Murad — and actress Charlize Theron.

Theron swapped out the severe-looking Dior gown that landed her on our Oscar's worst-dressed list for a gold-fringed affair by the same designer.

Other Academy Award attendees who changed up their attire for the bash included Billy Porter, Scarlett Johansson, Cynthia Erivo and Renee Zellweger, who bested Theron, Erivo and Johansson for the Best Actress award this year.

Here's a look at what some of your favourite celebs wore to the event:

Charlize Theron at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party.
Charlize Theron at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party.
Image: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images
Model Candice Swanepoel at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party.
Model Candice Swanepoel at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party.
Image: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Renee Zellweger at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party.
Renee Zellweger at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party.
Image: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images
Model Chrissy Teigen and her husband, John Legend - People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive - at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party.
Model Chrissy Teigen and her husband, John Legend - People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive - at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party.
Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Actress Scarlett Johansson at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party.
Actress Scarlett Johansson at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party.
Image: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images
Actress Cynthia Erivo at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party.
Actress Cynthia Erivo at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party.
Image: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images
Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party.
Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party.
Image: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images
Actress Kerry Washington at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party.
Actress Kerry Washington at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party.
Image: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Grammy-winning singer Billie Eilish at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party.
Grammy-winning singer Billie Eilish at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party.
Image: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images
Actress Tracee Ellis Ross at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party.
Actress Tracee Ellis Ross at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party.
Image: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images
Actor Billy Porter at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party.
Actor Billy Porter at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party.
Image: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images
Hailey Bieber, model and wife of pop superstar Justin Bieber, at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party.
Hailey Bieber, model and wife of pop superstar Justin Bieber, at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party.
Image: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Instagram sensation and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party.
Instagram sensation and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party.
Image: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images
Actress Gabrielle Union at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party.
Actress Gabrielle Union at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party.
Image: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Best and worst dressed celebs on the 2020 Oscars red carpet

From Charlize Theron to Janelle Monae, here's who slayed and dismayed with their outfit choices at the Academy Awards
Lifestyle
22 hours ago

Who did win an Oscar vs who SHOULD have won one

Did the Academy get it right or were some people robbed of their awards? Our film critic weighs in
Lifestyle
20 hours ago

WATCH | Top moments from the 92nd annual Oscars

Big Winners at the 2020 Oscars The 92nd Academy Awards have come and gone, but not without several memorable moments.
Lifestyle
23 hours ago

Best and worst dressed celebs on the 2020 Grammy Awards red carpet

More than one Jonas brother's wife disappointed with their look at this glitzy award ceremony. Here's who else failed to hit the right fashion note
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Secret fears & Miss Universe salary: 8 things you didn't know about Zozibini ... Lifestyle
  2. Best and worst dressed celebs on the 2020 Oscars red carpet The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi is an inspiration to many, but who inspires her? Lifestyle
  4. Miss Universe is coming home: here's a list of places Zozibini Tunzi will visit Lifestyle
  5. What it's like to be trapped on a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship Travel

Latest Videos

#Oscars2020: 5 biggest wins from the 92nd annual Oscars
#Oscars2020: 5 biggest wins from the 92nd annual Oscars