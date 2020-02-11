SA celebs' outfits we'd love to see reworn in the name of sustainability

From the Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards to the Baftas and the Oscars, Joaquin Phoenix has swept up every Best Actor statuette this award season.

He's been very vocal about various issues in his acceptance speeches, ranging from the lack of diversity in the lineup of nominees to animal rights. All the while he's also been quietly making a statement about sustainability.

You see, Phoenix opted to wear the same Stella McCartney tuxedo on every red carpet this award season. In doing so, he's been advocating for circular fashion.

The opposite of 'fast fashion', where you buy trendy outfits that tend to be discarded after each season, circular fashion promotes the idea of buying quality pieces that can be reworn again and again. It's a far more environmentally-friendly option.

This year, the Baftas tried to encourage a "green" dress code among the stars attending the event, but sadly few came to the party. Phoenix and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, were the most notable exceptions.