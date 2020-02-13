LOL! What Zille, Malema and others should wear on the Sona red carpet

HELEN ZILLE

Helen Zille tasted retirement and found it very bland indeed. So she's re-entered the political arena as the federal council chairperson of the DA.

Over the past year or so, Zille has undergone something of a personal renovation, presumably for the benefit of her renewed political aspirations. She’s hired a stylist, modernised her aesthetic and traded in her ’90s bouffant for a sleek bob that screams: “No I will not just take up bridge and call it a day!”

In the spirit of her return to the battlefield, we would be delighted to see Zille don this metallic Louis Vuitton number, which evokes chain mail and exudes the kind of gladiatorial energy we suspect she’s going to need. It’s a bit short for a red-carpet event, but then she seems to relish a little bit of risk.