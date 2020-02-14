'It's called deep fried fashion': Crocs, KFC unveil clogs that look and smell like chicken

Kentucky Fried Chicken is the comfort food choice of many, so it stands to reason that the restaurant chain would take a similar approach to its latest fashion collaboration.

The fast food giant has teamed up with footwear brand Crocs — renowned for prioritising comfort — on a new, limited-edition line of clogs. "It's called deep fried fashion," Clogs informed its 708,000 Instagram followers.

Dubbed ‘Kentucky Fried Chicken X Crocs Clogs,' the capsule collection comprises two different styles: a ‘Classic Clog' that will launch this spring (winter season in SA), and an avant garde platform-soled ‘Bucket Clog' that was recently modelled by the artist Me Love Me A Lot (MLMA) during New York Fashion Week.

Both clogs feature an unmistakable KFC pattern across their uppers, in a nod to KFC's signature iconic red-striped bucket. The unisex-sized shoes also come with two removable, chicken-scented ‘Jibbitz' charms shaped like fried chicken drumsticks.