It's a very African series, says Kevin Mackintosh of his fashion photo exhibit

In his exhibition, Hero, photographer Kevin Mackintosh praises the stylists, designers, make-up artists and collaborators who have helped birth the spectacles he has shot in many corners of the continent.



Excited to be exhibiting his work, which includes images from the Klein Karoo and Free State, Mackintosh talks to us about the exhibition and the future of fashion photography...