Seeing red on this ill-timed Sona red carpet
16 February 2020 - 00:00
“Let them eat cake.” This ubiquitous quote has come to symbolise the callous disdain the elite have for the poor, and it was wholly appropriate at the opening of parliament on Thursday.
Is it a genetic inevitability that politicians enter cloud cuckoo land when they attain office? Does the survival of the fittest, Darwin's theory of evolution, imply that those who have managed to climb to the top of the ant heap lose the neurological components that govern fairness and compassion? That this is a biological necessity in order to stay at the summit?..
