On My Radar
Which fellow fashion designer does Rich Mnisi admire the most?
From a 'ridiculously accurate' astrology app to a vibrant African city, the talented local designer tells us more about a few of his favourite things
16 February 2020 - 00:00
Since breaking into the industry five years ago, local designer Rich Mnisi's designs have graced the pages of local and international publications alike, including Vogue Italia, Marie Claire and Elle.
Following on his success of winning the Young Designer of the Year award by African Fashion International in 2014, Mnisi won the Emerging Designer of the Year award last year at the inaugural Best in Black Fashion Awards...
