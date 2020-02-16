The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

On My Radar

Which fellow fashion designer does Rich Mnisi admire the most?

From a 'ridiculously accurate' astrology app to a vibrant African city, the talented local designer tells us more about a few of his favourite things

16 February 2020 - 00:00 By Sanet Oberholzer

Since breaking into the industry five years ago, local designer Rich Mnisi's designs have graced the pages of local and international publications alike, including Vogue Italia, Marie Claire and Elle.

Following on his success of winning the Young Designer of the Year award by African Fashion International in 2014, Mnisi won the Emerging Designer of the Year award last year at the inaugural Best in Black Fashion Awards...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Best and worst dressed A-listers on the #SONA2020 red carpet The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Mandla, Rabia are Sona fashion goals - four times they rocked red carpet Lifestyle
  3. This iconic Madiba car vanished 30 years ago - now it may have been found Lifestyle
  4. IN PICS | The strange and the sublime: fashion on the #Sona2020 red carpet The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. Zozi Tunzi was a 'regal African queen' in her Sona gown, says celeb designer The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Politicians react to SONA 2020
#SONA2020 top talking points: All you need to know