Poll | Did Fikilie Mbalula's Sona outfit wow or disappoint?
17 February 2020 - 06:01
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula is not only the most social politician in SA. He also has a reputation of serving drip when it comes to fashion. But his blue outfit for this year's Sona is on the fence of fashion flop or win.
#SONA2020— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) February 13, 2020
Mr President, sesfikile pic.twitter.com/ZYjRcaxawV
The minister made the 2020 Sona red carpet the first time he ditched designer suits and ties to try something different. He told TimesLIVE his outfit was “inspired by Africa."
The Twitter fashion police simply could not fault his wife, Nozuko Mbalula's, outfit as she kept it simple in a sleeveless blue and white dress, with her hair neatly tied back in a bun.
Take our poll to let us know what you think about the minister's outfit.