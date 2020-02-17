The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Poll | Did Fikilie Mbalula's Sona outfit wow or disappoint?

17 February 2020 - 06:01 By Cebelihle Bhengu
The outfit worn by transport minister Fikile Mbalula for the 2020 Sona has received mixed reviews.
The outfit worn by transport minister Fikile Mbalula for the 2020 Sona has received mixed reviews.
Image: Fikile Mbalula via Twitter

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula is not only the most social politician in SA. He also has a reputation of serving drip when it comes to fashion. But his blue outfit for this year's Sona is on the fence of fashion flop or win.

The minister made the 2020 Sona red carpet the first time he ditched designer suits and ties to try something different. He told TimesLIVE his outfit was “inspired by Africa."

The Twitter fashion police simply could not fault his wife, Nozuko Mbalula's, outfit as she kept it simple in a sleeveless blue and white dress, with her hair neatly tied back in a bun.

Take our poll to let us know what you think about the minister's outfit.

