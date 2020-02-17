The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

SA's Sindiso Khumalo up for the LVMH Prize, a coveted global fashion award

17 February 2020 - 00:00 By Toni Jaye Singer
Designer Sindiso Khumalo on the day she won Vogue Italia 'Who's On Next Dubai' competition in 2015.
Designer Sindiso Khumalo on the day she won Vogue Italia 'Who's On Next Dubai' competition in 2015.
Image: Darren Arthur/Getty Images for Vogue and The Dubai Mall

Last year Kimberley-born Thebe Magugu made history as the first African to win the prestigious LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers. Now another South African is in the running.

Sindiso Khumalo, a sustainable fashion and textile designer based in Cape Town, is among 20 international designers who've made the 2020 LVMH Prize shortlist.

Launched in 2013 by LVMH, the parent company of luxury brand Louis Vuitton, this annual prize “aims to encourage emerging global talent through a combination of financial aid and business development opportunities”, reports AFP Relaxnews.

The winner will receive a €300,000 (about R4.8m) grant and one-year mentorship with a dedicated LVMH team.

In addition to the main prize, a special prize named in honour of late fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld will be awarded. The winner will receive a €150,000 (R2.4m) grant and a year-long LVMH mentorship.

Taking to Instagram to share the good news, Khumalo said: “I couldn’t be happier or more excited in this moment ... I am deeply humbled by the nomination ... This is nothing short of a dream. Ngiyabonga.”

Khumalo and her fellow semi-finalists will present their designs to a panel of international fashion experts — including supermodel Gigi Hadid and editor-in-chief of Vogue Paris, Emmanuelle Alt — on February 27 and 28 in Paris.

The panel will select eight designers who'll go through to the finals on June 5 when the winners of the LVMH Prize and Karl Lagerfeld Prize will be announced.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Heritage is the thread that binds SA's most acclaimed fashion designers

What makes local fashion stand out on the global stage? Designs that draw on their creator's unique cultures, writes Zodwa Kumalo-Valentine
Lifestyle
4 months ago

SA's Thebe Magugu has won the LVMH Prize, a major global fashion award

It has been a magical year for Kimberley-born fashion designer Thebe Magugu and his self-titled womenswear brand.
Lifestyle
5 months ago

Which fellow fashion designer does Rich Mnisi admire the most?

From a 'ridiculously accurate' astrology app to a vibrant African city, the talented local designer tells us more about a few of his favourite things
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Best and worst dressed A-listers on the #SONA2020 red carpet The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Mandla, Rabia are Sona fashion goals - four times they rocked red carpet Lifestyle
  3. This iconic Madiba car vanished 30 years ago - now it may have been found Lifestyle
  4. IN PICS | The strange and the sublime: fashion on the #Sona2020 red carpet The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. Zozi Tunzi was a 'regal African queen' in her Sona gown, says celeb designer The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Politicians react to SONA 2020
#SONA2020 top talking points: All you need to know