The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

'It's going to be a mess': Durban July theme leaves tweeps baffled

18 February 2020 - 15:09 By staff reporter
This year's 'Butterflies' themed Durban July will take place on July 4 at Greyville Racecourse.
This year's 'Butterflies' themed Durban July will take place on July 4 at Greyville Racecourse.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

If the organisers of the Durban July were hoping to leave fashion lovers aflutter with the announcement of this year's theme — "Butterflies" — they were in for a rude awakening.

Not only were the Twitter fashion police left baffled by the theme, but questions also swirled around the amount of effort put into the marketing of the popular racing event, which is organised by Gold Circle Horse Racing and Betting.

On the inspiration behind the theme, Gold Circle’s event marketing manager Ken Tweddell said: "The one thing that really stood out for me at the 2019 Vodacom Durban July was the predominance of brightly coloured outfits — I wanted to encourage more of that aspect for the 2020 event."

He came up with the idea while hosting a group of international media on a bush getaway after the 2019 Durban July. While the journalist were out on a game drive, he was browsing a selection of books in the hotel's reception and immediately gravitated to the most colourful one on the shelf: Butterflies of South Africa.

"The penny dropped! Butterflies of excitement in the stomach for the racing folk. The social butterflies of the fashion stakes. The variety of bright colours and patterns of butterflies,” explained Tweddell.

However, not everyone is as enthusiastic about the 2020 theme as Tweddell. Fashion designer Thula Sindi was particularly irked, saying: "Not even a kids party should be themed 'Butterflies'. This is going to be something else - a visual assault."

Here are some more reactions:

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Best & worst dressed celebs at the Sun Met 2020

Here's which famous faces stood out for all the right — and wrong — reasons
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

IN PICS | Clothes horses: What celebs wore to the Sun Met 2020

A-list attendees included Bonang Matheba, Miss SA Sasha-Lee Olivier and more
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Best & worst dressed celebs at the 2019 Durban July

Here's which A-list clothes horses were winners when it came to their fashion choices, and who stumbled out of the gate
Lifestyle
7 months ago

Most read

  1. Zozi Tunzi's best and worst looks from her Miss Universe homecoming tour The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Best and worst dressed A-listers on the #SONA2020 red carpet The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Mandla, Rabia are Sona fashion goals - four times they rocked red carpet Lifestyle
  4. Death of a humble waiter stirs Twitter hearts Lifestyle
  5. The incredibly touching story behind Zozibini Tunzi’s #TakeUpSpace T-shirt The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

How safe is your Nissan? Crash test reveals all
Plane battles storm winds to land at Heathrow Airport