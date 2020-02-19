'Big things can happen' — SA model Yolanda Dikobe rocks London Fashion Week

At the age of seven, Yolanda Dikobe fell in love with the modelling industry after she got hooked on episodes of the reality show Kimora Lee-Simmons: Life in the Fab Lane.

Born in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, the 22-year-old model is now living her own life in the fab lane: she's just walked the runway at London Fashion Week for young designer Leeann Huang as part of the Central Saint Martins (CSM) show.

She also bagged international campaigns with two major British fashion brands, which will be coming out in the next month or so. She shot with Rimmel for their new range of foundations, and for Burberry's website.