IN PICS | Celebs sport OTT manicures as statement nails trend

If the biggest red carpet events of 2020 have taught us one thing, it's that statement nails are having a moment.

From chocolate-themed to bright neons, we take a look at some of the most striking celebrity manicures of the year so far.

LIZZO

The singer's manicures have been on point this year — the star was seen at the Grammy Awards rocking nails dripping with crystals — but the one she sported this week at the 2020 Brit Awards was particularly sweet.

Nail artist Eri Ishizu designed chocolate-themed nails to match the rapper's Moschino Hershey's-themed gown, taking to Instagram to reveal that she used foil to represent the wrappers.