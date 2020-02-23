Runway to Retail
10 style lessons from Paris Men's Fashion Week
Stephen Doig shares his essential style notes from the autumn/winter 2020 collections, and we show you how to pull together similar runway-worthy looks from retail stores
23 February 2020 - 00:00
1. THE 50-YEAR SUIT
There's a lot of talk among contemporary designers about how to modernise the suit. Paul Smith was doing it decades ago, elongating the cut and creating suits in vivid hues. For his 50th anniversary men's show, he continued that theme. "The collection combines elements from the past and nods to my history," said the designer backstage...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.