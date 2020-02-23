Runway to Retail

10 style lessons from Paris Men's Fashion Week

Stephen Doig shares his essential style notes from the autumn/winter 2020 collections, and we show you how to pull together similar runway-worthy looks from retail stores

1. THE 50-YEAR SUIT



There's a lot of talk among contemporary designers about how to modernise the suit. Paul Smith was doing it decades ago, elongating the cut and creating suits in vivid hues. For his 50th anniversary men's show, he continued that theme. "The collection combines elements from the past and nods to my history," said the designer backstage...