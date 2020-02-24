Celeb designer on what Somhale's wedding outfits say about them

Fans of the newlyweds, known collectively as Somhale, will get an inside look at these events when a four-part Showmax special about their union premieres on February 24.

They’ll also get another chance to admire the ensembles Coetzee dreamed up for the couple.

We asked him to tell us more about these designs and about working with the A-list grooms:

Somizi and Mohale have commissioned you to make them new outfits. Do they leave the vision completely up to you, or do you brainstorm ideas together?

I always collaborate with my clients. So Somizi and Mohale will come to me with an idea and I just take it further by feeding off their personalities.

What do you admire most about Somizi's fashion sense?

I admire that he has always been able to express himself through fashion; he is never afraid to be experimental.