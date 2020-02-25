African designer wows Paris Fashion Week — with Naomi Campbell's help

Nigerian Kenneth Ize made a storming Paris Fashion Week debut Monday with his “fairy godmother”, supermodel Naomi Campbell, closing the showing.

The 29-year-old, who has had a meteoric rise to the Paris catwalk, lavished praise on the ageless British model who he said had supported him “from day one”.

Both were cheered by the fashionistas as the end of the show.

“I am living my dream,” Ize told reporters backstage after the show on the opening night of Paris fashion week.

“Naomi made this happen. She has been part of the journey since day one. She is very supportive. She is my fairy godmother,” he declared.

Ize has made an name for himself reinterpreting traditional west African fabrics such as the aso oke cloth woven by the Yoruba people, and his autumn winter collection was full of it.