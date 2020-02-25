I don't think about comfort, says 'red bottoms' designer Christian Louboutin

Super-high heels can free women, says legendary French shoe designer Christian Louboutin, who insists that wearing his towering stilettos with a 15cm-high heel is a “form of liberty”.

While some feminists see vertiginous heels as sexual enslavement, Louboutin believes the opposite — even if it means women have to walk slowly and carefully in his iconic red-soled creations, which are nicknamed 'red bottoms'.

“Women do not want to give up wearing high heels,” said the designer before The Exhibitionist, a retrospective of his 30-year career, opens in a Paris museum Wednesday.

While Louboutin also makes trainers and flat shoes, he admitted that when it comes to the spike-heeled classics that made his name: “I don't think about comfort when I design.”

“No shoe with a 12cm heel is comfortable ... but people do not come to me looking for a pair of slippers,” said Louboutin, who helped bring high heels back into fashion in the 1990s and 2000s.