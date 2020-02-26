Prices, release date: all you need to know about Pearl Thusi's MAC makeup collab

Actress Pearl Thusi is set to make history this week when the show she headlines, Queen Sono, becomes the first African production to debut globally on streaming service Netflix.

On Thursday evening Thusi celebrated another milestone when she became the first local face to collaborate with international makeup giant MAC Cosmetics.

Following on the heels of collaborations with Rihanna, Nicki Minaj and trail-blazing drag queen RuPaul over the years, the launch of the MAC x Pearl collaboration was held at the plush spot Alice & Fifth, at the Sandton Sun Hotel.

Speaking about the collaboration, Thusi said: "This has been a long time coming, making sure that everything is going to be perfect. I am really proud to be here today. Look at God, guys!"