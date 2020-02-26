The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Prices, release date: all you need to know about Pearl Thusi's MAC makeup collab

The 'Queen Sono' star has made history as the first local celeb to collaborate with the global cosmetics giant

26 February 2020 - 00:00 By Craig Jacobs
Actress Pearl Thusi at the launch of the Mac x Pearl collab on 20 February 2020.
Image: Masi Losi/Sunday Times

Actress Pearl Thusi is set to make history this week when the show she headlines, Queen Sono, becomes the first African production to debut globally on streaming service Netflix.

On Thursday evening Thusi celebrated another milestone when she became the first local face to collaborate with international makeup giant MAC Cosmetics.

Following on the heels of collaborations with Rihanna, Nicki Minaj and trail-blazing drag queen RuPaul over the years, the launch of the MAC x Pearl collaboration was held at the plush spot Alice & Fifth, at the Sandton Sun Hotel.

Speaking about the collaboration, Thusi said: "This has been a long time coming, making sure that everything is going to be perfect. I am really proud to be here today. Look at God, guys!"

The Mac x Pearl collab includes two limited-edition make-up kits featuring products hand-picked from MAC's existing ranges by Thusi. Each is intended to capture a different side to the star's personality:

  • Sultry and bold, "Power" is a mini-kit comprising a black eyeliner and matte red lipstick aptly named "Diva"; 
  • Subtler "Me" is a full-look kit that will give you a natural, glowing look. It includes a face powder, mascara, hydrating make-up setting spray mist, and a satin lipstick in a peachy pink shade.
A look create using the MAC x Pearl 'Power' kit.
Image: MAC
A look created using the MAC x Pearl 'Me' kit.
Image: MAC

The kits, which have recommended retail prices of R400 and R970 respectively, will be available at MAC Cosmetics stores nationwide, and online at maccosmetics.co.za and Superbalist from March 1. 

• This article is adapted from one originally published in the Sunday Times. Read the original here

