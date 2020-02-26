Urine facials and other bizarre beauty treatments not for the faint of heart

While ageing is inevitable, it’s becoming less acceptable to actually let it show. These days, those in the know (and in the money) aren’t just freshening up with a little sting from the plastic surgeon’s needle. They’re also doing a slew of other stuff (rather scary sounding, I might add), in the frantic hope of looking 21 again.

Botox is just the tip of the iceberg: from forever-young LA to always-on-trend London, prepare to be astounded by some of the newest global beauty treatments that promise drastic results — as long as you’re not squeamish.

FOR THE FACE

FRIEND OF THE DEVIL

A trend that is going viral — not just enhancing natural shape but actually changing it altogether — is Russia’s Devil Lips.

Forget anti-ageing, this procedure is about looking downright weird. “It involves injecting dermal filler to produce waves in the lip and its vermilion border,” explains Dr Alek Nikolic, a medical practitioner with a special interest in aesthetic medicine and skincare ingredients.