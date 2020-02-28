5 style lessons to learn from 'Queen Sono' star Pearl Thusi

It's been a BIG month for Pearl Thusi. This February saw the actress become the first local celeb to collaborate with cosmetics giant MAC on a make-up collection. Queen Sono, the series she headlines, will also become the first script-to-screen original African production to debut globally on Netflix.

In celebration of these achievements, we decided to give Thusi a sartorial salute by showcasing her fashion prowess. Whether on the red carpet or the beach, she's often an inspiration.

Here are five style lessons to learn from her: