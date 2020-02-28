Beauty
David Tlale x Avon collab: high fashion without the high price tag
David Tlale, the acclaimed designer behind one of SA's most aspirational brands, wanted to make his high fashion pieces more accessible to everyday women. That's one of the reasons he's teamed up with Avon to create a small, yet stylish, collection of well-priced accessories.
Another is Tlale's sentimental attachment to the global beauty brand. Avon's products have been a favourite of many of the women in his life, including his beloved mother, Joyce Tlale, who passed away last year.
“Funny enough I was going through [my mother's] pictures today and in 95% of the images she has this rouge lipstick on. Wherever she was going she would have her lipstick on. [It's memories like this which] remind me that I am connecting with the right brand.”
Priced between R299 and R799, the David Tlale x Avon collection includes a pair of chic sunglasses as well as a handbag, sling bag and scarf featuring a vibrant bespoke print.
This print was intended to sartorially embrace the country's cultural kaleidoscope. Tlale elaborates: “There is a Venda and a very strong Pedi influence coming through in the design. It says we are South African without being cliched.”
This collaboration not only allows Tlale to tap into Avon's widespread customer base, but also for Avon's representatives — entrepreneurs who sell the brand's products directly to the public — to harness the designer's star power, thus boosting their earning potential.
The design maestro also hinted that these moderately-priced pieces were an indication of the direction his brand would be taking in the future. “Our focus [will be] on accessories and making sure that everyone can afford a David Tlale product.”
WATCH | David Tlale talks about the inspiration behind the David Tlale x Avon collaboration.
• The David Tlale x Avon collection can be purchased through Avon's website or one of its representatives from March 1. Pre-order your favourite piece at avon.co.za/davidtlale