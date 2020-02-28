David Tlale x Avon collab: high fashion without the high price tag

David Tlale, the acclaimed designer behind one of SA's most aspirational brands, wanted to make his high fashion pieces more accessible to everyday women. That's one of the reasons he's teamed up with Avon to create a small, yet stylish, collection of well-priced accessories.

Another is Tlale's sentimental attachment to the global beauty brand. Avon's products have been a favourite of many of the women in his life, including his beloved mother, Joyce Tlale, who passed away last year.

“Funny enough I was going through [my mother's] pictures today and in 95% of the images she has this rouge lipstick on. Wherever she was going she would have her lipstick on. [It's memories like this which] remind me that I am connecting with the right brand.”

Priced between R299 and R799, the David Tlale x Avon collection includes a pair of chic sunglasses as well as a handbag, sling bag and scarf featuring a vibrant bespoke print.