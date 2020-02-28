'It's invisible art': celeb fave Gert-Johan Coetzee launches signature scent

We asked him to tell us more about it:

Describe the scent of Double Platinum in three words.

Magical, wearable, couture.

Why create a unisex scent?

The boundaries of sexuality are becoming more blurred, and I believe that people should be who they are and wear what they like, they should not have that decision made on their behalf.

Double Platinum is designed for the diverse men and women who wear Gert-Johan Coetzee. The delicate combination of the softness of rose, which represents the feminine, paired with the smoke of masculinity, brings out the best in both men and women.

How hands-on were you in the formulation of Double Platinum?

I was involved with every single step of the formulation, design and packaging. It was a collaborative process, which took over a year from conception to fruition.

I spent a lot of time in the heart of Grasse, on the French Riviera, which is the perfume capital of the world. Double Platinum is manufactured in the same perfumery as some of the greatest fragrances in the world, such as [those by] Jean-Paul Gaultier and Dior. We went through countless prototypes and I worked closely with the finest French noses to create the final product, which I am so proud of.

The packaging was a passion project in itself. I [wanted it to reflect] my signature handmade style of couture, [so I approached the design] similarly to how I would create a gown. Every bottle went through many hands to get to where it is today.