Beauty

Masculinity makeover: Men, make-up & the new face of grooming

The ever-evolving grooming landscape gives rise to the unapologetic man who is writing his own narrative

The grooming industry is at an all-time high, with signs of becoming a multibillion-dollar industry by 2020 as more men start to pay close attention to their appearance. The image of masculinity was previously a rigid one, favouring chiselled features and buff physiques over svelte frames and painfully good looks. But a new wave of men who keep up with the latest fashion trends is on the rise. These men prefer to sport silky smooth, hairless skin instead of being overly hirsute and maintain comprehensive skincare routines while challenging old notions at every turn. From luxury brand houses to the more mass market, men have been given the licence to groom as the idea of being well groomed and conscious about one's appearance is no longer frowned upon or perceived solely as a metrosexual or even homosexual trait.



"Nowadays most men take as much pride in their physique as women do and we should not underestimate the impact it has on their state of mind and ambition," says Dr Anushka Reddy, founder of Medi-Sculpt Clinic...