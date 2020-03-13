Want glowing skin? Ditch expensive creams and opt for a healthier lifestyle

New UK research has found that if you want to achieve a natural glow, then a healthy lifestyle with exercise, enough sleep, and not too much stress can all add a healthy, golden tone to your skin.

Previous research has already linked a healthy diet high in fruit and vegetables to "skin yellowness," which the researchers say is an indicator of health, as fruit and veggies are packed with antioxidant coloured pigments called carotenoids, such as orange carotene from carrots and red lycopene from tomatoes.

These coloured pigments then accumulate in the skin, giving it a yellow tone which can indicate good health as it suggests that a person's body has enough antioxidants and low levels of oxidative toxins.

However, for the new study, led by the University of St Andrews, the researchers wanted to look at the link between skin yellowness and exercise. To do this, the team recruited 134 university students of various ethnicities, and measured their skin colour using a spectrophotometer, which records illumination and the rainbow of colors reflected from the skin.