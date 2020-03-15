Best and worst dressed celebs on the #DStvMVCA red carpet

Strange, sparkly and stunning best sum up the fashion on the red carpet at the 2020 DStv Mzansi Viewers Choice Awards (MVCA).

Celebs converged on TicketPro Dome in Northgate, Joburg, on Saturday to find out who had been crowned the country's 'Favourite Personality', 'Favourite Actress' and more in a public vote.

Click here to see who took home this year's awards, or scroll down to see which famous faces had winning looks, and who failed to impress with their wardrobe choices.