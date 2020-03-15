Best and worst dressed celebs on the #DStvMVCA red carpet
Strange, sparkly and stunning best sum up the fashion on the red carpet at the 2020 DStv Mzansi Viewers Choice Awards (MVCA).
Celebs converged on TicketPro Dome in Northgate, Joburg, on Saturday to find out who had been crowned the country's 'Favourite Personality', 'Favourite Actress' and more in a public vote.
Click here to see who took home this year's awards, or scroll down to see which famous faces had winning looks, and who failed to impress with their wardrobe choices.
BEST DRESSED
K NAOMI
The wing-like sleeves, fitted bodice and attention to the smallest detail are why this pearl-encrusted mini dress is a winner. We love the TV personality's gold heels, but wish she'd left that white Gucci bag at home — this look called for a structured clutch.
SOMIZI MHLONGO
The drama, the relevance of that glittery gas mask, the styling: these are some of the reasons we're genuinely in awe of the Idols SA judge's ensemble.
While his navy sequinned suit is loud in a rather demure way, those print shoes and that extravagant hat offered us all the personality only someone as bold as Mhlongo can bring to an outfit.
That said we hope he stuck to hat etiquette and took it off during the awards ceremony, otherwise half the audience probably weren't able to see the stage.
JESSICA NKOSI
The actress slayed in a sultry yet chic mustard number. Styled with a voluminous half-up hairdo and a pair of Dorothy-esque red heels, there's nothing we can fault about this look.
Don't be fooled by the apparent simplicity of this dress — there's a lot of artistry that goes into creating this sort of Grecian drapery and impeccable fit. Bravo to the designer, Retha N.
BLUE MBOMBO
These Instagram snaps wouldn't be out of place in the pages of Vogue. The vibrant hue and impressive silhouette of the model's gown had us swooning and don't even get us started on her styling. That short, shaggy hair cut is out of that world and we're mad about her long statement earrings and natural-esque make-up too.
WORST DRESSED
AYANDA THABETHE
We've found ourselves in quite the conundrum. On the one hand, the actress's styling, make-up and hair is breathtaking — possibly the best we've seen this year. On the other, that dress is one train away from being the perfect ice-skating costume for the Winter Olympics. The harsh black and white colour scheme also comes across as being somewhat matronly.
PEARL MODIADIE
When you attend a wedding, you shouldn't aim to upstage the bride. Similarly when you're hosting a red carpet show, you shouldn't aim to upstage the celebs you'll be interviewing. This is something the TV and radio presenter clearly didn't think about when selecting her outfit for the MVCAs.
With the cutouts, the half peplum, the sparkle and the high neck, this look is too chaotic for our liking. The styling is also off: Modiadie should have opted for a sleeked-back pony and a dark lip.
MINNIE DLAMINI-JONES
From the frumpy colours to the mishmash of materials and ideas, the only redeeming feature of Mrs Jones' red carpet look is her beautifully sleek lob (long bob).
Thankfully as the host of the MVCAs, the celeb didn't spend the entire evening in this monstrous dress and changed into some more stylish and relevant outfits during the show.
KIM JAYDE
The strange cutouts on the MTV Africa presenter's gown are drawing attention to an area that you shouldn't draw attention to on a red carpet. The orangey red hue of the fabric makes her look a bit sallow, and her choice of red lipstick is a little too on the nose. Simply put: this outfit is outdated and we expected something a little sassier from Jayde.
Kim in red? Yes please!! #DSTVMVCA pic.twitter.com/7C191APps5— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) March 14, 2020