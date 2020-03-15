Runway to Retail
SHOP THE LOOK | Capture the essence of Erdem's Spring collection
Clashing prints and soft layers took centre stage during London-based label Erdem's most recent runway show. These buys will give you a similar look
Palazzo trousers R1,395 Beach Cult (https://beachcult.co.za/)
Blouse R799 Country Road (https://www.woolworths.co.za/cat/Country/_/N-1z13s4tZ1z13t66)
Only bag R299 Superbalist (https://superbalist.com/?ref=home)
AN'SO ring from R300 Platform 23 (https://platform23.com/)
Wanderland scarf R320 Platform 23 (https://platform23.com/)
Hat R999 Superbalist (https://superbalist.com/?ref=home)
Platform sandals R909 Aldo (http://aldoshoes.co.za/)
Blouse R699 Forever New (https://www.forevernew.co.za/)
Rosefield watch R1,899 American Swiss (http://americanswiss.co.za/)
Hat R220 Woolworths (https://www.woolworths.co.za/)
Sunglasses R249 Aldo (http://aldoshoes.co.za/)
Beryl Dingemans ring R1,500 Platform23 (https://platform23.com/)
Scarf R200 Woolworths (https://www.woolworths.co.za/)
Wooden heels R849 Aldo (http://aldoshoes.co.za/)
