What the social media fashion police thought of Minnie's #DStvMVCA looks
Mrs Jones made a staggering eight outfit changes while hosting the 2020 DStv Mzansi Viewers Choice Awards
Minnie Dlamini-Jones promised she'd be serving up plenty of sartorial surprises while hosting the DStv Mzansi Viewers Choice Awards (MVCA) on Saturday night.
The star, who claims to have been the first local celeb to embrace the global trend of changing up her outfits during an awards show, told TshisaLIVE that she planned to outdo herself at the MCVAs — and she certainly delivered.
So much so that some fans lost track of how many times the star performed a flash change (it was eight in total). One Twitter user even declared that Mrs Jones, as she's affectionately known, “can change outfits faster than Superman”.
So Minnie Dlamini can change outfits faster than Superman
How many dresses did she wear tonight?
Dlamini-Jones kicked off the night on the red carpet in a sheer beaded mini dress with a dramatic ruffled train in shades of caramel and cream.
She upped the sparkle as she stepped on stage in a one-shouldered silver gown that showed off her newly toned physique. A pair of barrettes reading 'Girl Boss' added a playful touch to her sleek locks.
Minnie's dress is EVERYTHING 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥— Yummymummy (@freshfaceT) March 14, 2020
Viewers Choice Awards
Featuring a high choker neckline and power shoulders, Dlamini-Jones' third dress gave off 80s vibes. Perhaps this is what prompted one Twitter user to comment that her looks for the evening felt “outdated”.
How will they take it if you don't give it to them @MinnieDlamini 🤩
Absolutely love Minnie...BUT I honesty feel like Minnie’s stylist could have done a better job. These looks are outdated🤷🏾♀️ #DSTVMVCA— Fezile MaMdletshe-Mkhize (@fezile_mdletshe) March 14, 2020
She followed this up with a striking black-and-silver gown paired with a matching head wrap — an ensemble which rapper Cassper Nyovest called a “winner”.
@MinnieDlamini makes wearing doek look sexy. She looks stunning in this outfit. Every time she goes African she kills it. Minnie Dlamini 🔥🔥🔥
Nyovest — along with many others on social media — was also a fan of Mrs Jones' traditional Zulu attire. In fact, one Twitter user expressed disappointment that she'd changed out of this outfit and into the next look so quickly.
Weh Madlamini 😍
Okay, Minnie is coming with the heat now. That Zulu fit also slapped.— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) March 14, 2020
Minnie's traditional outfit🔥🔥🔥
I would have loved to see Minnie in the Zulu outfit for a lil bit longer...... #DStvMVCA— Black & Blessed ❤❤✌ (@Mama_Bridgie) March 14, 2020
Another wished she'd skipped outfit number six completely calling the lacy white asymmetrical dress “criminal”.
But who dresses Minnie? And why do they hate her? This is criminal 😭😫 #DSTVMVCA pic.twitter.com/wYU8kL6fAw— Passo (@Passeks) March 14, 2020
Next up was a sexy red halter dress with cutouts at the waist. Though some on social media admired her look, others pointed out that it was very similar to an outfit celeb Bonang wore to the recent Sun Met.
This was somewhat unfortunate as many had already been drawing unfavourable comparisons between the two celebs as Bonang had bagged the VMCA hosting gig last year.
Minnie Maan stop it! Stop it we like it! 😭😍💕❤️👑
Minnie's dress looks nice.
Mrs Jones ended the night on a light note — literally. Her eighth and final look was illuminated with tiny light bulbs. Yet another white mini, this one featured a cage-like overdress that some members of the Twitter fashion police cheekily compared to a washing basket.
Can’t believe someone cut the bottom out and put the washing basket on Minnie. I want to fight #DSTVMVCA pic.twitter.com/S5kpzD0cbs— Maccoah (@maccoah) March 14, 2020
Ladies and Gentlemen i am Minnie Dlamini. Goodnight
Ladies and Gentlemen i am Minnie Dlamini. Goodnight