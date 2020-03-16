SA designer highlights how surgical masks may spur a 'new form of racism'

The coronavirus pandemic took centre stage during veteran designer Gavin Rajah's show at Africa Fashion International's Fashion Week in Cape Town last week.

Rajah sent models down the runway with glittering rhinestones stuck around their mouths in the shape of surgical masks to highlight the division and potential racism that wearing such protective gear may spur.

Models also donned plastic sheets covering their heads and faces to mimic the hazmat suits usually worn by medics working in infectious diseases hospitals.