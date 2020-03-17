Coronavirus sees Cape fashion shows cancelled, but only for the audience

Models walked the runway in a room filled with empty chairs at the Cape Town International Convention Centre as the shows were streamed via social media. This innovative move enabled the designers, who typically invest a great deal of time, money and energy into their catwalk presentations, to still debut their collections.

AFI explained that the live shows had been cancelled in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19 and that all tickets would be refunded via Webtickets.

The fashion labels affected by shutdown included Kahindo, Scalo, Urban Zulu, Amen, Ituen Basi, Imprint and MaXhosa.