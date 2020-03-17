The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

IN PICS | ALL of Somhale's striking white wedding outfits

17 March 2020 - 09:25 By Toni Jaye Singer
Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung made three outfit changes during their white wedding celebrations.
Image: Austin Malema via Showmax

Last night was the moment many fashionistas had been waiting for. As the season finale of Somizi & Mohale: The Union aired on Showmax, we finally found out what Somizi Mhlongo wore with all those "red bottoms" he teased on Instagram ahead of his white wedding.

Somizi and his husband, Mohale Motaung, opted to wear the iconic scarlet-soled shoes by designer Christian Louboutin for their big day — and famously requested that their guests did too.

The Idols SA judge revealed he'd be donning not one, but three pairs of pricey Louboutins: black and white ankle boots, shiny black Oxfords and burgundy velvet loafers with a regal-looking crest.

3 changes tomorrow #somhalewhitewedding

Though their footwear was French, Somizi and Mohale turned to local designer Gert-Johan Coetzee to create the outfits they'd wear during the most important moment of the event: the "I dos".

During the ceremony, the lovebirds twinned in coordinating pale gold suits and identical Louboutin loafers. Made of lace and brocade, and embellished with pearls and Swarovski crystals, their ensembles were whimsical, romantic and flamboyant.

Somizi's look also featured a cape made from an astounding 200m of tulle — a dramatic touch, which Coetzee says was added to reflect the star's "big personality".

The grooms looked regal in coordinating suits by designer to the stars, Gert-Johan Coetzee.
Image: Austin Malema via Showmax

For the reception, Mohale changed into a classic black and white tuxedo to match the couple's groomsmen, while Somizi stood out in a quirkier ensemble. He wore a corset-like shirt with a hint of bling, white pants and that striking pair of striped Louboutin ankle boots.

For their third and final look of the evening, the grooms and some of their bridal party changed into black pants and jackets in a monochrome print. Mohale finished his look with loafers, while his hubby wore striped ankle boots. Wait a minute, whatever happened to those Louboutin Oxfords, Somizi?

• Somizi & Mohale: The Union is available on Showmax

