IN PICS | ALL of Somhale's striking white wedding outfits

Last night was the moment many fashionistas had been waiting for. As the season finale of Somizi & Mohale: The Union aired on Showmax, we finally found out what Somizi Mhlongo wore with all those "red bottoms" he teased on Instagram ahead of his white wedding.

Somizi and his husband, Mohale Motaung, opted to wear the iconic scarlet-soled shoes by designer Christian Louboutin for their big day — and famously requested that their guests did too.

The Idols SA judge revealed he'd be donning not one, but three pairs of pricey Louboutins: black and white ankle boots, shiny black Oxfords and burgundy velvet loafers with a regal-looking crest.