Met Gala postponed to 'a later date' due to coronavirus

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour said Monday New York's Met Gala would be postponed over the coronavirus pandemic, as she rebuked President Donald Trump's handling of the crisis and threw her weight behind his Democratic rival Joe Biden.

"Due to the unavoidable and responsible decision by the Metropolitan Museum to close its doors, 'About Time,' and the opening night gala, will be postponed to a later date," the head of the fashion magazine's American edition said in a post on Vogue's website.

This year's edition of the sartorially-focused exhibition is to explore "About Time: Fashion and Duration," and was as usual set to open with a star-studded bash the first Monday in May.

Wintour also used the lengthy post to endorse former vice president Biden — who is racing against progressive Bernie Sanders — as her choice Democratic candidate to take on Trump in the November presidential election.

"Like everyone else, I have been experiencing this Covid-19 crisis as a series of hurtling developments, where one never knows quite what each new day will bring," Wintour wrote, before roundly admonishing Trump.