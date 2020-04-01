Why you should change out of your PJs before heading to your home office

While it's tempting to spend the rest of the national lockdown in your pyjamas, doing so might not be the best idea if you're working from home — and not just because your colleagues might surprise you with an impromptu video call.

Here are three reasons you should change out of your sleepwear before “commuting” to your home office:

1. IT MAY HELP KEEP STRESS AT BAY

Feeling a lack of control in uncertain times can lead to stress and anxiety, says Prof Carolyn Mair, author of The Psychology of Fashion, in an interview on Today.com.

Following your regular routine, like getting dressed in the mornings, will help you maintain a sense of control and add a degree of normality to your day, she adds.