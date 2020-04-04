The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

LIFE IN LOCKDOWN | Day 9: Mix up some DIY bath salts and have a good soak

You only need two ingredients, which you probably already have in your store-cupboard

04 April 2020 - 00:00 By Toni Jaye Singer
A fragrant bar of bath soap and some coarse salt are all you'll need to mix up your bath salts at home.
Image: 123RF/Fabio Balbi

There must be quite a few things a hot bath won't cure, but I don't know many of them,” the late poet Sylvia Path once said. We couldn't agree more — especially as the bathroom is probably the only place you're likely to be able to escape from your family for a while during lockdown.

Make the most of your “me time” by adding some fragrant bath salts to your bath water; these are excellent for soothing tense muscles brought about by self-isolation stress. 

If you don't have any bath salts on hand, make your own from store-cupboard staples. It's quick and easy, thanks to this simple recipe from Sunday Times Beauty editor Nokubonga Thusi: 

HOW TO MAKE YOUR OWN BATH SALTS

What you'll need:

A glass bottle/jar with a tight-fitting lid

Any coarse salt; try pink Himalayan salt if you're feeling fancy

An old or new bar of bath soap that has a strong fragrance (scents like lavender, Ylang Ylang and jasmine are known to be particularly relaxing)

Essential oil of your choice (optional)

Method:

  1. Fill the glass bottle, about two thirds, with coarse salt.
  2. Grate some of the soap into small shavings; as a rule of thumb you'll need one part soap to two parts salt. Add to the bottle. 
  3. Add about 10 drops of essential oil, if you'll be using one.
  4. Seal the bottle, shake up the contents and you're ready to use your customised bath salts. 

From gripping series to watch, to fun crafts to do with your children, we'll be adding a new activity to our “Life in Lockdown” series every day. Keep an eye on timeslive.co.za for tomorrow's instalment.

