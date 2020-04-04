LIFE IN LOCKDOWN | Day 9: Mix up some DIY bath salts and have a good soak
You only need two ingredients, which you probably already have in your store-cupboard
“There must be quite a few things a hot bath won't cure, but I don't know many of them,” the late poet Sylvia Path once said. We couldn't agree more — especially as the bathroom is probably the only place you're likely to be able to escape from your family for a while during lockdown.
Make the most of your “me time” by adding some fragrant bath salts to your bath water; these are excellent for soothing tense muscles brought about by self-isolation stress.
If you don't have any bath salts on hand, make your own from store-cupboard staples. It's quick and easy, thanks to this simple recipe from Sunday Times Beauty editor Nokubonga Thusi:
HOW TO MAKE YOUR OWN BATH SALTS
What you'll need:
A glass bottle/jar with a tight-fitting lid
Any coarse salt; try pink Himalayan salt if you're feeling fancy
An old or new bar of bath soap that has a strong fragrance (scents like lavender, Ylang Ylang and jasmine are known to be particularly relaxing)
Essential oil of your choice (optional)
Method:
- Fill the glass bottle, about two thirds, with coarse salt.
- Grate some of the soap into small shavings; as a rule of thumb you'll need one part soap to two parts salt. Add to the bottle.
- Add about 10 drops of essential oil, if you'll be using one.
- Seal the bottle, shake up the contents and you're ready to use your customised bath salts.
