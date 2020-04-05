The best and worst fashion decades according to 60-plus stylistas
Some of the country's most sartorially-savvy seniors share their style icons, fashion no-nos and more
05 April 2020 - 00:00
Menswear designer John Varvatos once said: "Style is timeless. It transcends generations". This goes as much for the garment as the wearer, so we approached a few 60-plus stylistas who have first-hand experience of fashion's ever-changing tides and asked them to share some words of wisdom:
ELLEN DUBE ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.