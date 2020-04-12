Clothes maketh the movie: 10 of the best films for fashion lovers

From 'Marie Antoinette' to 'Crazy Rich Asians', excellent costume design makes these movies a visual feast for fashionistas

1. MARIE ANTOINETTE



Historians discuss her "Let them eat cake" quote and the extent of her political power play, but director Sofia Coppola takes a new direction with a glimpse into the rock-star adolescence of the young French queen. Starring Kirsten Dunst, the flick features costumes by Milena Canonero (A Clockwork Orange, Miami Vice) that were inspired by different pastry treats, of which there are plenty in the multiple confectionery and fashion montages in the film...