WATCH | Famed designer David Tlale debuts his latest collection digitally

"Detailed tailoring", face masks and drama were the order of the day as local fashion legend David Tlale digitally debuted his autumn/winter 2020/21 collection on Monday.

Titled "Classica Icons", the collection drew inspiration from some of Tlale's greatest design hits during his brand's 18-year history; it also had a special focus on menswear. As Tlale explained on YouTube, "over the years we've definitely mastered womenswear, but now we're tapping into beautiful tailoring for men's clothing".

The fashion show, which was pre-recorded on the streets of Joburg ahead of the national lockdown, was aired on YouTube. It featured a performance by noted local singer Sibongile Khumalo, as well as appearances by E! Entertainment presenter Kat Sinivasan and actor Wiseman Zitha.