IN PICS | From Linda Mtoba to Liesl Laurie: celebs are loving the #PillowcaseChallenge
SA's celebs may be on lockdown, but this hasn't stopped them from dressing up — even if it means using their pillows as high-end couture.
Since the weekend, more and more A-listers and influencers have been taking part in the #PillowcaseChallenge that's doing the rounds on social media. The premise is simple: grab a pillow and fashion it into a fabulous outfit using a couple of accessories.
Here are some of the famous faces who've joined in the fun so far:
Reality TV star Shauwn Mkhize was summer personified in a floral pillowcase 'dress' paired with a white hat and green strappy ankle boots embellished with golden bows.
Actress Linda Mtoba made us do a double take with her monochromatic look featuring a pair of striped pillows from her guest room and an understated Gucci Marmont leather belt.
This was fun#pillowcasechallenge pic.twitter.com/SAhqssDZjF— Mrs Linda M (@Linda_Mtoba) April 10, 2020
Health and wellness influencer Juanita Khumalo also opted for the two pillow approach.
Coffee, anyone? ☺️ #pillowcasechallenge 🖤 pic.twitter.com/XPzYByUrnU— Fitness & Holistic Wellness Advocate🥦 (@Juanita_Khumalo) April 10, 2020
Fashion blogger Senzi Ndungane took her cue from the catwalk to create her pillowcase look, which she joked was inspired by French fashion designer Simon Porte Jacquemus.
Mrs South Africa semi-finalist Sadie Torquato had us tickled pink with her plush ensemble.
Fellow beauty queen and former Miss SA Liesl Laurie also opted to accessorise her look with sunnies.
Fashion blogger Lerato Kgamanyane took things to the next level by adding a duvet cover train to her stylish look.
Model Babalwa Mneno loved this challenge so much she posted two different looks. She may have changed up her belt and ditched her sidekick for the second shot, but she kept the Louis Vuitton luggage very much in frame.