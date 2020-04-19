Has increased screen time during lockdown given you 'tech skin'?

The blue light emitted by LED screens can lead to premature ageing. Here's how to guard against its effects

Are you spending a little extra screen time on your devices for those Zoom meetings, family video calls or bingeing on the latest IG Live content? We know the feeling. Sadly, as much as whiling away the time during lockdown this way is a plus, the effect it's having on your skin is not.



The LED screens on our devices emit a high-energy visible light (HEV), or blue light, which not only disrupts your body's ability to make the sleep-inducing hormone, melatonin, but also the skin's ability to regenerate properly overnight. This leads to premature signs of ageing and sleep deprivation...