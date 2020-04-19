The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

LIFE IN LOCKDOWN | Day 24: Indulge in a luxurious spa bath at home

Make #SelfCareSunday count by pampering yourself with DIY beauty products as you enjoy a leisurely soak in the tub

19 April 2020 - 00:03 By Nokubonga Thusi
Replicate the spa experience at home with a luxurious soak in the bath.
Image: 123RF/maridav

The difference between an everyday bath and spa bathing is the mood. Create an environment that is conducive to relaxation. Stimulate all your senses — pop on your favourite tunes, dim the lights and burn a fragranced candle.

Make sure that you have everything you need to enhance the experience — a good book, a cup of tea or a glass of wine, and all your favourite beauty products — close at hand.

Changing the texture of the beauty products you use can greatly improve the quality of your bath. Swap out body wash gels for bath oils or scrubs that will give a different feel on the skin. Make sure to massage products in with long, circular motions to fully enjoy every texture.

If you're running low on store-bought pamper treats, make your own from household ingredients using these simple recipes:

HOMEMADE HAND SCRUB

Your hands probably need a little extra attention after all the handwashing and sanitising you've been doing.

To make a DIY hand scrub, mix half a cup of sugar (brown sugar has a more granular texture than white) with 1 tbsp of olive oil and 10-15 drops of the essential oil of your choice, or lemon juice.

Massage the mixture onto your hands in gentle circular motions while in the bath, and rinse off with warm water.

NATURAL FACE MASK

This two-ingredient mask with lactic acid and vitamin C will hydrate, soften and brighten skin.

To make it, mix 2 tbsp of plain yoghurt (double cream will have a creamier texture) with 2 tbsp of fresh lemon juice.

Apply the mixture to the face using a clean flat foundation brush for an even spread and leave on until the mask dries. Rinse off with warm water.

DIY BATH SALTS

Homemade bath salts will fill the room with an aromatic scent and ease your tired muscles. All you need to make them is coarse salt, scented soap, essential oils or lemon juice. Find the recipe here.

