WATCH | Make-up tutorial: How to get Zoom-ready in a flash
When you’ve got limited time to go from just-woken-up to video-call-ready, it's handy to have an easy go-to beauty look to fall back on.
This effortlessly radiant make-up look can be achieved in six quick steps. Watch the Instagram tutorial below, then scroll down for expert tips and all the products used.
STEP 1: PREP
Always use a hydrating priming facial mist to create a glowy base and allow foundation to glide easily onto the skin.
Product used:
- SwiitchBeauty #SuperHeroSpray Glass Skin Edition
STEP 2: SKIN
Try to keep coverage quite minimal and fresh by using a tinted moisturiser and a skin-matched concealer to cover dark circles and blemishes.
If you're in need of more coverage, use a liquid foundation with a luminous matte finish and gradually build coverage. Brighten the eye area by applying a concealer that is one to two lighter to the under-eye area.
Products used:
- Chanel Ultra Le Teint Ultrawear All-Day Comfort Flawless Finish Foundation
- Bobbi Brown Intensive Skin Serum Concealer
STEP 3: BROWS
Use a medium dark brown matte eyeshadow or brow powder to fill in your brows rather than a pencil; this will create a more natural look.
If you are blessed with fuller brows, rather just brush through a tinted brow gel to neaten them.
Products used:
- Urban Decay Naked Basics Eyeshadow Palette
STEP 4: EYES
Make your eyes pop by contouring them with a brown matte shadow applied into the crease with a blending brush. Then use a brown eye liner or brow pencil on the lower lash line.
Use a coloured eyeliner on the upper lash line as an effective way to add understated colour. This is also a great trick for people who wear glasses as it'll make your eyes stand out behind those frames.
Apply black eyeliner to the waterline, then mascara as the finishing touch.
Products used:
- Sorbet Eye To Eye Eyeshadow Quad in Cocoa Crush
- Sorbet Browsability Brow Shaper + Highlighter
- Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil in Torch
- Urban Decay Perversion Mascara
- Rimmel Exaggerate Waterproof Eye Definer in Noir
STEP 5: CHEEKS
Blush will prevent your skin from looking washed out on screen. Use a cream blush instead of a powder for a more seamless lit-from-within flush.
Next tap a cream highlighter on the high planes of the face and eyes to make your make-up look radiant and perfectly blended.
Products used:
- Bobbi Brown Pot Rouge for Lips & Cheeks in Calypso Coral
- Chanel Baume Essentiel Multi-use Glow Stick in Golden Light
STEP 6: LIPS
Use a balmy matte lipstick, tinted balm or both in a neutral shade to create the illusion of your natural lip colour, but better.
Products used:
- Chanel Rouge Allure Ink Fusion in Harmonie
- Luma Beauty Just A Touch Lip & Cheek Tint in Lady Luck