The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

WATCH | Make-up tutorial: How to get Zoom-ready in a flash

Nokubonga Thusi Beauty editor
22 April 2020 - 03:52
Sunday Times beauty editor Nokubonga Thusi has all sorts of clever tricks up her sleeve.
Sunday Times beauty editor Nokubonga Thusi has all sorts of clever tricks up her sleeve.
Image: 123RF/Tetiana Zbrodko and supplied

When you’ve got limited time to go from just-woken-up to video-call-ready, it's handy to have an easy go-to beauty look to fall back on.

This effortlessly radiant make-up look can be achieved in six quick steps. Watch the Instagram tutorial below, then scroll down for expert tips and all the products used.

STEP 1: PREP

Always use a hydrating priming facial mist to create a glowy base and allow foundation to glide easily onto the skin.

Product used:

  • SwiitchBeauty #SuperHeroSpray Glass Skin Edition

STEP 2: SKIN

Try to keep coverage quite minimal and fresh by using a tinted moisturiser and a skin-matched concealer to cover dark circles and blemishes.

If you're in need of more coverage, use a liquid foundation with a luminous matte finish and gradually build coverage. Brighten the eye area by applying a concealer that is one to two lighter to the under-eye area.

Products used:

  • Chanel Ultra Le Teint Ultrawear All-Day Comfort Flawless Finish Foundation
  • Bobbi Brown Intensive Skin Serum Concealer

STEP 3: BROWS

Use a medium dark brown matte eyeshadow or brow powder to fill in your brows rather than a pencil; this will create a more natural look.

If you are blessed with fuller brows, rather just brush through a tinted brow gel to neaten them.

Products used:

  • Urban Decay Naked Basics Eyeshadow Palette

Beyoncé's beauty guru on the makeup mistakes everybody makes

Beyoncé, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, Margot Robbie ... these are some of the names on celebrity makeup artist Sir John's stellar client ...
Lifestyle
2 years ago

STEP 4: EYES

Make your eyes pop by contouring them with a brown matte shadow applied into the crease with a blending brush. Then use a brown eye liner or brow pencil on the lower lash line.

Use a coloured eyeliner on the upper lash line as an effective way to add understated colour. This is also a great trick for people who wear glasses as it'll make your eyes stand out behind those frames.

Apply black eyeliner to the waterline, then mascara as the finishing touch.

Products used:

  • Sorbet Eye To Eye Eyeshadow Quad in Cocoa Crush
  • Sorbet Browsability Brow Shaper + Highlighter
  • Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil in Torch
  • Urban Decay Perversion Mascara
  • Rimmel Exaggerate Waterproof Eye Definer in Noir

STEP 5: CHEEKS

Blush will prevent your skin from looking washed out on screen. Use a cream blush instead of a powder for a more seamless lit-from-within flush.

Next tap a cream highlighter on the high planes of the face and eyes to make your make-up look radiant and perfectly blended.

Products used:

  • Bobbi Brown Pot Rouge for Lips & Cheeks in Calypso Coral
  • Chanel Baume Essentiel Multi-use Glow Stick in Golden Light

STEP 6: LIPS

Use a balmy matte lipstick, tinted balm or both in a neutral shade to create the illusion of your natural lip colour, but better.

Products used:

  • Chanel Rouge Allure Ink Fusion in Harmonie
  • Luma Beauty Just A Touch Lip & Cheek Tint in Lady Luck 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

LIFE IN LOCKDOWN | Day 24: Indulge in a luxurious spa bath at home

Make #SelfCareSunday count by pampering yourself with DIY beauty products as you enjoy a leisurely soak in the tub
Lifestyle
3 days ago

LIFE IN LOCKDOWN | Day 9: Mix up some DIY bath salts and have a good soak

You only need two ingredients, which you probably already have in your store-cupboard
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Has increased screen time during lockdown given you 'tech skin'?

The blue light emitted by LED screens can lead to premature ageing. Here's how to guard against its effects
Lifestyle
3 days ago

Most read

  1. How to easily brew your own beer using pineapple, ginger or sorghum Food
  2. SA googles home brewing to beat the booze ban Food
  3. Soapie vacuum looms as 'The Queen' halts production Lifestyle
  4. Standard Bank & Momentum deliver relief to clients when they need it most Lifestyle
  5. Are any airlines still flying, and what's the aviation situation in SA? Travel

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa announces R500bn Covid-19 relief package: Here’s where the money will ...
Hundreds of drones light up the night in China to honour medical workers