The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Dress for the FROW and stream nostalgic SAFW collections from home

Here's how to celebrate the local designers who would have been showing their latest at South African Fashion Week if not for lockdown

23 April 2020 - 19:50 By Thango Ntwasa
As real-life runway shows are off the cards during lockdown, South African Fashion Week has been streaming past shows online, including Gert-Johan Coetzee's AW20 collection (pictured).
As real-life runway shows are off the cards during lockdown, South African Fashion Week has been streaming past shows online, including Gert-Johan Coetzee's AW20 collection (pictured).
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Had it not been for lockdown, hordes of well-heeled fashionistas would have flocked to Sandton City in Joburg for the opening night of South African Fashion Week (SAFW) on Wednesday.

The fact that we're all housebound is no excuse not to applaud the fabulous work being done by local designers, however. That's why the organisers of SAFW have put together what they're calling a “commemorative feast for the eyes”: every evening up to and including Saturday night they'll be streaming runway shows from past events on social media starting at 7pm.

“You will be able to see every single designer that was scheduled [to show their new Spring/Summer 2020 collection] this season,” said SAFW founder Lucilla Booyzen on Instagram.

Clothes maketh the movie: 10 of the best films for fashion lovers

From 'Marie Antoinette' to 'Crazy Rich Asians', excellent costume design makes these movies a visual feast for fashionistas
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Booyzen also “dared” SAFW fans to don outfits by local designers while watching these commemorative shows online.

We think that's a fabulous idea, which is why we challenged a number of well-known fashionistas and our very own team to make like it's the FROW (front row) at home and do the same.

Here's what they've been wearing:

Thango Ntwasa, Sunday Times Lifestyle's fashion writer, wearing MaXhosa.
Thango Ntwasa, Sunday Times Lifestyle's fashion writer, wearing MaXhosa.
Image: Supplied
Sharon Becker, Sunday Times Lifestyle's fashion director, wearing Thula Sindi.
Sharon Becker, Sunday Times Lifestyle's fashion director, wearing Thula Sindi.
Image: Supplied
Leeroy Esbend, South African Fashion Week content and media manager, wearing Klipa, De Mil Clothing and ALC Menswear.
Leeroy Esbend, South African Fashion Week content and media manager, wearing Klipa, De Mil Clothing and ALC Menswear.
Image: Supplied
Designer Jacques Bam wearing Bam Collective.
Designer Jacques Bam wearing Bam Collective.
Image: Supplied
Nokubonga Thusi, Sunday Times Lifestyle's beauty editor wearing Studio Lennie, Rich Mnisi and Kenzo.
Nokubonga Thusi, Sunday Times Lifestyle's beauty editor wearing Studio Lennie, Rich Mnisi and Kenzo.
Image: Supplied
Aspasia Karras, publisher of Sunday Times Lifestyle, in Viviers.
Aspasia Karras, publisher of Sunday Times Lifestyle, in Viviers.
Image: Supplied

Want to take part in the challenge? Share a snap of yourself all dressed up on Instagram and tag @sundaytimesfashion and @safashionweek.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

IN PICS | From Linda Mtoba to Liesl Laurie: celebs are loving the #PillowcaseChallenge

SA's celebs may be on lockdown, but this hasn't stopped them from dressing up — even if it means using their pillows as high-end couture.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

LIFE IN LOCKDOWN | Day 21: Colour in Manolo Blahnik's famous footwear

Who said colouring was just for kids?
Lifestyle
1 week ago

WATCH | Famed designer David Tlale debuts his latest collection digitally

"Detailed tailoring", face masks and drama were the order of the day as local fashion legend David Tlale digitally debuted his Autumn/Winter 2020/21 ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Standard Bank & Momentum deliver relief to clients when they need it most Lifestyle
  2. How to easily brew your own beer using pineapple, ginger or sorghum Food
  3. Soapie vacuum looms as 'The Queen' halts production Lifestyle
  4. WATCH | 'Never heard of her': Serena Williams shuts down Meghan question Lifestyle
  5. SA googles home brewing to beat the booze ban Food

Latest Videos

Dealing with the dead: the female undertakers of Harlem
Ramaphosa announces R500bn Covid-19 relief package: Here’s where the money will ...