Dress for the FROW and stream nostalgic SAFW collections from home
Here's how to celebrate the local designers who would have been showing their latest at South African Fashion Week if not for lockdown
Had it not been for lockdown, hordes of well-heeled fashionistas would have flocked to Sandton City in Joburg for the opening night of South African Fashion Week (SAFW) on Wednesday.
The fact that we're all housebound is no excuse not to applaud the fabulous work being done by local designers, however. That's why the organisers of SAFW have put together what they're calling a “commemorative feast for the eyes”: every evening up to and including Saturday night they'll be streaming runway shows from past events on social media starting at 7pm.
“You will be able to see every single designer that was scheduled [to show their new Spring/Summer 2020 collection] this season,” said SAFW founder Lucilla Booyzen on Instagram.
Booyzen also “dared” SAFW fans to don outfits by local designers while watching these commemorative shows online.
We think that's a fabulous idea, which is why we challenged a number of well-known fashionistas and our very own team to make like it's the FROW (front row) at home and do the same.
Here's what they've been wearing:
Want to take part in the challenge? Share a snap of yourself all dressed up on Instagram and tag @sundaytimesfashion and @safashionweek.