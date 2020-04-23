Dress for the FROW and stream nostalgic SAFW collections from home

Had it not been for lockdown, hordes of well-heeled fashionistas would have flocked to Sandton City in Joburg for the opening night of South African Fashion Week (SAFW) on Wednesday.

The fact that we're all housebound is no excuse not to applaud the fabulous work being done by local designers, however. That's why the organisers of SAFW have put together what they're calling a “commemorative feast for the eyes”: every evening up to and including Saturday night they'll be streaming runway shows from past events on social media starting at 7pm.

“You will be able to see every single designer that was scheduled [to show their new Spring/Summer 2020 collection] this season,” said SAFW founder Lucilla Booyzen on Instagram.