How to dress to impress (from the waist up) for Zoom dates and meetings

No one will ever know you've

Dressing in isolation can be a strange thing when your work and social lives are completely dependent on screens. How do you (figuratively) still put your best foot forward when you've got a meeting or date via video call?



To help, we've take inspiration from the Autumn/Winter 2020 runways and put together some innovative ideas for upper-half dressing, which can be replicated using key items from your existing wardrobe. No one will ever know you've got your pyjama bottoms and slippers on, promise!..