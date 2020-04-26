Meet Kim Zulu, SA's first virtual model
This digital beauty has already bagged a modelling gig with a big international brand
26 April 2020 - 00:00
SA is sometimes left in the dust when global fashion takes great strides forward, but not this time: the country's first virtual model, Kim Zulu, is set to take the world by storm thanks to graphic design whiz Jason Campbell, who created her in the hope of rethinking the way people buy into fashion.
Virtual models such as Shudu and Noonoouri have paved the way, working with luxury designers like Balmain and Thebe Magugu. Now Zulu is set to become SA's virtual It girl...
