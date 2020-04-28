Your dustbin goes out more than you do, so why not dress up for the occasion?
Garbage day has never been so glamorous
As the world comes to grips with its new normality, we’ve realised some things will always stay the same: the rubbish must be taken out.
As one of the few opportunities we have to leave our homes, taking out the rubbish has become a celebrated weekly activity, with citizens who are self-isolating all over the globe dressing up in fantastic costumes to mark the occasion.
The movement started as a dare by Australian Danielle Askew, who challenged her friends to wear their best garments when taking out the rubbish, turning what was supposed to be a private joke into an international source of joy.
"Basically the bin goes out more than us, so let’s dress for the occasion!" said Askew.
Realising the wonderful absurdity of the situation, and in an effort to make her friends laugh, Askew started a Facebook group called Bin Isolation Outing, which now boasts more than a million members. There is also a Bin Isolation Outing Instagram account.
Bin Isolation Outing is inspiring people around the world who hope to share laughter with others, send touching messages on social media, and remind a community of strangers about one poignant fact: we will get through this.
Here are some snaps of self-isolators who've been joining in the fun: