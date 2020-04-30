Less high fashion, more high jinks as Dineo Ranaka hosts #SAFTAs14 from home

With no actual red carpet thanks to lockdown, TV presenter Dineo Ranaka hosted a "bed carpet" from home for the 14th annual South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas), which she presented live on Twitter on Wednesday.

Ranaka kicked off the evening in a pink wig and bathrobe as her gown was apparently held up in traffic. It wasn't long before she started to panic about what the Twitterverse would say if she did not host the virtual event in one of her usual glamorous looks.

“Guys, you have no idea, you're presenting to a world of Twitter trolls,” she said on Instagram Live. “You guys on Instagram are nice people ... you guys say nice things. Twitter, Twitter ... Why couldn't we broadcast live on Instagram where the nice people are!”