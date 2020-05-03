How to maintain your blonde locks in lockdown

Follow hairstylist Kelly Red's simple advice

If you don't know what to do — do nothing. Many people may feel the temptation to grab some scissors or a box dye and have a go themselves but this is definitely NOT the answer.



In addition to causing you a world of regret, it will end up costing you more money post-lockdown, with your stylist having to try and rectify it. Rather use this time to give your hair a break...