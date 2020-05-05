The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

How to stop your protective face mask from causing your skin to break out

05 May 2020 - 15:29 By Sanet Oberholzer
Dirt and oil can get trapped under your protective face mask, making your skin prone to breakouts.
Dirt and oil can get trapped under your protective face mask, making your skin prone to breakouts.
Image: 123RF/belchonock

Wearing a face mask whenever you step out the house is good for curbing the spread of Covid-19, but it might not be such good news for your skin — especially if you'll be wearing this mask for hours on end.

“When you wear a mask, more oil builds up because your skin can’t breathe. This may result in blocked pores and cause breakouts," explains Barbara de Lange, an advanced beauty consultant.

"At the same time, you might find your skin loses moisture because the foreign material can scratch and irritate it."

To guard against these ill effects, Dr Lilliana Lulli, an aesthetic doctor at The Renewal Institute, says it's essential to wash fabric face masks regularly and to let your skin breathe as much as possible.

Wearing a mask can cause skin infections, warns expert

A skin specialist says wearing a mask throughout the day, or even for a few hours, can result in irritated skin.
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

"Avoid wearing foundation and make-up on the areas in contact with your mask, as this disrupts the integrity of your mask and acts as a bacterial or fungal trap," she explains.

De Lange points out that it's important not to neglect your daily skincare routine — even if you'll be spending the whole day in your pyjamas. 

Lulli advocates using a gel-based cleanser twice a day and exfoliating cleansers or masks twice a week. She advises against exfoliating more than usual, especially using harsh, abrasive scrubs that contain granules or beads.

“It is vital to keep the skin barrier intact and maintain pH. Exfoliating too often or too harshly creates irritation on the skin which could act as a portal of entry for pathogens,” she explains.

Has increased screen time during lockdown given you 'tech skin'?

The blue light emitted by LED screens can lead to premature ageing. Here's how to guard against its effects
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Picking your spots is another way in which pathogens can breach the skin, so resist the temptation to do so. Also always wash and dry your hands prior to touching your face.

To protect against dryness, De Lange suggests using a serum followed by a hydrating face cream. She recommends using a protein mask (of the skincare kind) to feed your skin because wearing masks can make it sensitive.

Lastly, Lulli stresses that you shouldn't underestimate the importance of drinking lots of water, eating healthily and getting enough sleep and exercise in giving your skin that wonderful glow.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

The beauty and hair treatments you should and SHOULD NOT try at home

Experts share their thoughts on DIY haircuts, eyebrow plucking, Gelish removal and more
Lifestyle
2 days ago

Do my dry, cracked hands increase my risk of catching Covid-19?

A pair of medical experts weigh in
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Combine these fabrics if you want to make effective DIY face masks: study

A new US study on has found that using a combination of two different fabrics and ensuring a good fit could offer the most effective protection when ...
Lifestyle
6 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | No beer? No problem! Cape Town man uses drone to collect beer from a ... Food
  2. REVIEW | 'How to Steal a County' is a gripping breakdown of the state capture ... Lifestyle
  3. Behind the seams of Lindiwe's killer fashion on 'The River' The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. How to easily brew your own beer using pineapple, ginger or sorghum Food
  5. Trevor Noah is reportedly paying 'The Daily Show' crew salaries himself Lifestyle

Latest Videos

''The lockdown has been brutal" - Vendor arrested for selling atchar 'shunned' ...
‘It’s scary being back’ - Joy and fear as some South Africans return to work ...